Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the January 14th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHECY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

