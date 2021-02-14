ShipChain (SHIP) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market capitalization of $736,810.70 and $55.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ShipChain has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.00971468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051592 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.00 or 0.05199681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

