Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Reduced by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 117.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,117.61.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,455.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a market cap of $177.44 billion, a PE ratio of 927.07, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,195.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,064.47. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.