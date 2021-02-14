Short Interest in AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Drops By 40.7%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,100 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the January 14th total of 77,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirNet Technology stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

