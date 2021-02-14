Short Interest in AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Drops By 35.6%

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMPG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the January 14th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 883,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPG opened at $0.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. AmpliTech Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.87.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprise Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; medium power amplifiers to provide increased output power and gain in transceiver chains; oscillators that consist of phase locked oscillators and dielectric resonator oscillators for transceiver applications; and filters that discriminate or block out frequencies in communication systems.

