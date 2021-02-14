Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Declines By 39.5%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE ANET traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $323.31. 454,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,816. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $324.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,511 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $406,232.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.17, for a total value of $441,608.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,398,546.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,561 shares of company stock valued at $78,661,176. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

