Short Interest in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Declines By 39.5%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the January 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NYSE ANET traded up $5.26 on Friday, hitting $323.31. 454,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,816. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $324.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.35. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $2,075,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
