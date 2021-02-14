Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Rises By 59.7%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, an increase of 59.7% from the January 14th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $235,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 60.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $382,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,860. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

