Short Interest in Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Declines By 35.6%

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 14th total of 402,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXFOF opened at $22.58 on Friday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $23.10.

Separately, Danske raised Axfood AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, Dagab, and Axfood Snabbgross segments. The company operates its retail business through Willys, HemkÃ¶p, and Eurocash chains; and the online store, Mat.se. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

