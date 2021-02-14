Short Interest in Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Grows By 53.4%

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 53.4% from the January 14th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from $2.75 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS BDIMF opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $148.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

