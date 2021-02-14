Short Interest in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Decreases By 35.9%

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the January 14th total of 126,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 628,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,312,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 217,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 488,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,773. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

