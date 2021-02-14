Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Expands By 66.7%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.87.
