Short Interest in BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Expands By 66.7%

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. BOC Hong Kong has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $71.87.

About BOC Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

