Short Interest in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Increases By 61.7%

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 61.7% from the January 14th total of 173,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,178. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $78.16.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. Research analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOOO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

