Short Interest in Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Drops By 42.1%

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 82,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of CCCMF opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Cancom has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

