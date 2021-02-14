Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Grows By 69.8%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 569,700 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the January 14th total of 335,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.1 days.

Shares of CFPZF opened at $21.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Canfor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFPZF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

