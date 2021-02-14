Short Interest in C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Decreases By 37.0%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 14th total of 303,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 159.5 days.

Shares of CGPZF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. C&C Group has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.