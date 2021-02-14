Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Expands By 55.4%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 14th total of 86,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of China Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 688,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,635,340. China Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

