Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Declines By 33.3%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Clarkson stock opened at $36.90 on Friday. Clarkson has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49.

Get Clarkson alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clarkson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.