Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Drops By 38.6%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 38.6% from the January 14th total of 19,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JVA. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 89.0% during the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Coffee by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 479,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the period.

JVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. 25,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 7.23. Coffee has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 million, a P/E ratio of -540,000.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

