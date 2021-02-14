Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Declines By 35.1%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 720,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 14th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 316,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at $67,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.47. The company had a trading volume of 123,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,100. The company has a market capitalization of $307.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

CVGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Commercial Vehicle Group from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

