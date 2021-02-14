Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Grows By 62.0%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 62.0% from the January 14th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 278,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCU. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 103,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

