Short Interest in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Drops By 39.2%

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,880,000 shares, a drop of 39.2% from the January 14th total of 16,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000.

Shares of WISH opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $17.41 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WISH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

