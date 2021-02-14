Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Grows By 71.1%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,678,900 shares, an increase of 71.1% from the January 14th total of 2,735,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 607.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

CICOF stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.78. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.46.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

