Short Interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Increases By 54.6%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 571,700 shares, a growth of 54.6% from the January 14th total of 369,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 624,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 13,954.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 48,562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

CTIC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. 539,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,669. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65.

CTIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

