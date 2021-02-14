Short Interest in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Increases By 58.0%

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 40,830,000 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 14th total of 25,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.36. 3,170,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $42.62.

DISH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on DISH Network from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

