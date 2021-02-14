Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Grows By 53.6%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the January 14th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.00. easyJet has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

