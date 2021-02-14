Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Drops By 42.8%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

EMED remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,831. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.12.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc develops bioelectronic medicine therapy device. The company's products include WellnessPro Plus which is used to treat chronic and acute pain. Electromedical Technologies, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

