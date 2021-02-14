Short Interest in Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Drops By 42.8%

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the January 14th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EMED remained flat at $$0.64 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,831. Electromedical Technologies has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.12.
About Electromedical Technologies
