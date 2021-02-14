Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declines By 42.1%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 1,147,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. TheStreet raised Element Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

