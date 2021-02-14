Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Declines By 42.1%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 6,610,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. 1,147,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
