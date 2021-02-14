Short Interest in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Decreases By 34.7%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 437,900 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the January 14th total of 670,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Else Nutrition in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.95. Else Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

