Short Interest in Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Drops By 42.4%

Enveric Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the January 14th total of 157,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ENVB traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. 2,159,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,118. Enveric Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Enveric Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 58.42%. The company had revenue of $8.48 million for the quarter.

Jay Pharma Inc develops evidence-based cannabinoid products and combination therapies cure effects of cancer treatment. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

