Short Interest in Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Decreases By 42.1%

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 73,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

FBSS traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.31. 231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,339. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Fauquier Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.76.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

