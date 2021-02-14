Short Interest in First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Decreases By 38.0%

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,241,500 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 14th total of 5,229,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.9 days.

Shares of FQVLF traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,853. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 2.20. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FQVLF shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

