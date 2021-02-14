Short Interest in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Decreases By 40.0%

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 14th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.40% of First Seacoast Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get First Seacoast Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FSEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 11,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,223. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.95.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Seacoast Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides various lending products comprising mortgage and home equity loans; student loans; vehicle, personal, and other loans; credit cards; commercial mortgages, SBA loans, lines of credit, equipment financing, equipment or vehicle purchase finance, existing corporate debt refinance, and loan consolidation services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.