Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Rises By 68.1%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 14th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,762,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,573,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 418.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $2,344,000.

Shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

