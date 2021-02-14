Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Declines By 41.9%

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 11,511.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 533.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $174,000.

Shares of NYSE:FFA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 25,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,338. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

