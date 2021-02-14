Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Declines By 41.2%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,470,000 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the January 14th total of 34,810,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 58.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,362. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is 18.55%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

