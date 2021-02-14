Short Interest in Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) Declines By 41.2%

Gemini Group Global Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMNI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 14th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GMNI stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,215,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,318. Gemini Group Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About Gemini Group Global
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Group Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Group Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.