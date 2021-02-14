Short Interest in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Decreases By 36.8%

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the January 14th total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Generation Bio news, insider Matthew Stanton sold 5,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $183,200.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald William Nicholson bought 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $99,984.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 103,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,346.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,437 shares of company stock valued at $890,459 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIO. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $291,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 3,342.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 260,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $55.72.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

