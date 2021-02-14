Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Expands By 74.6%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 74.6% from the January 14th total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 31,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 68,980 shares during the period. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE GLP opened at $19.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. Global Partners has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.33%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.52%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

