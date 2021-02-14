Short Interest in Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Decreases By 38.3%

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 14th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HCAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Harvest Capital Credit from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Harvest Capital Credit from $4.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Shares of HCAP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 4,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,365. The company has a market cap of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.27. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 27.36, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.