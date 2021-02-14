Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Drops By 42.6%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 682,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the January 14th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 126,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 91,510 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Heritage Commerce by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.20. 262,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $7.98. The firm has a market cap of $550.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Heritage Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.