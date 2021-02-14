Short Interest in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) Rises By 67.1%

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, an increase of 67.1% from the January 14th total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

HMSY stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HMS has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $37.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HMSY shares. CJS Securities cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of HMS by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

