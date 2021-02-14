Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Decreases By 35.3%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 14th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:HYHDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 209,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Hydro66 has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73.

Hydro66 Company Profile

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. operates as a data center company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and rest of Europe. It provides colocation and digital currency transaction verification services to system integrators, enterprise business, and cloud hosting and high-performance computing block chain companies.

