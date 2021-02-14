Short Interest in Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Decreases By 35.3%

Hydro66 Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the January 14th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:HYHDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 209,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,619. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20. Hydro66 has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.73.
Hydro66 Company Profile
