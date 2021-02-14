Short Interest in Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Declines By 33.3%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hydromer stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. Hydromer has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Get Hydromer alerts:

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.