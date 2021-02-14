Short Interest in Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Increases By 59.5%

Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 419,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the January 14th total of 262,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,097.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEPF remained flat at $$1.44 on Friday. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Hyve Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

