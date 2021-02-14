Short Interest in ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Decreases By 34.8%

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,311,400 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 3,544,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,633,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

IWSY traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 2,496,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.47. ImageWare Systems has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.50.

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

