Short Interest in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Grows By 63.8%

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the January 14th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in ImmuCell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ImmuCell by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ImmuCell in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ImmuCell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICCC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. 62,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,361. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ImmuCell has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $78.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ImmuCell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

About ImmuCell

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, acquires, develops, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

