Short Interest in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Grows By 67.7%

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) by 188.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,804 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Impac Mortgage worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

IMH opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.