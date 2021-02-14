Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Grows By 57.5%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the January 14th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.
Insignia Systems Company Profile
Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.
