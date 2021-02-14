Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Grows By 57.5%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the January 14th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insignia Systems stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,185. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.15% and a negative net margin of 31.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Insignia Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 52.71% of Insignia Systems worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages. The company offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services; and custom print solutions that offer small- and large-format print solutions, labels, and cardstock.

