Short Interest in INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) Drops By 41.8%

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:INAQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the January 14th total of 547,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 850,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,183. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,608,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

