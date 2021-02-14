Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Increases By 57.1%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the January 14th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ ISDX traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $28.87. 5,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,946. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $28.93.

